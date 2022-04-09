94% of CIDE students vote to revoke the principal’s mandate

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

After two days of voting at the Center for Economic Research and Education (CIDE), 360 of the 383 people who took part in the consultation – that’s 93.95% – voted. In favor of the “de-authorization” of Director General José Antonio Romero Telicifor the illegality of the position.

The students announced, Friday, that they will take the results to the National Palace to inform President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the practice of participation made and the numbers obtained.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday, April 6 and 7, the Cideíta community was able to participate in the voting day that took place in the CIDE Arena.

The ballot was asked “Do you agree that Romero Teleshi, who is the Director of the Center for Economic Research and Education, has rescinded his mandate for being illegal or remains in office until his term expires?”

The two options were “to revoke his mandate for illegality” and “to remain in office until his term expires”.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, at the conclusion of voting day, students took the ballot boxes to the General Directorate of CIDE so that the count could take place in the presence of Romero Telici. However, it was reported that the economist did not show up for work.

Jordi Micheli, who was appointed by the principal as academic secretary, was the one who attended the students, but despite the community’s call he did not stay to witness the counting of votes.

“I am not an electoral authority,” the students replied when asked if he did not want to witness the counting process.

READ MORE: Judge orders Conacyt to publish evidence of CIDE director appointment

After the votes were counted, students reported that 383 votes had been received. Of these, 360 were in favor of revoking Romero Teleci’s mandate, 22 were in favor of him to continue in office and one voted invalid.

As of December 31, the institution had a community of 1,162 people, including administrative workers, teachers, undergraduate and graduate students.

Since the announcement of voting day, the community has summoned Romero Telici to participate not only by casting his vote, but also at the discussion table – which happened on Wednesday – so that he can publicly defend his appointment and hear the community, who would express their concerns about the moment in which CIDE passes. However, the director did not attend.

This voting day was one of the actions that the CIDE community has promoted since, through an irregular procedure, the Director of the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), Maria Elena Alvarez Boella, appointed Romero Telici as the Foundation’s Managing Director, on November 29.

