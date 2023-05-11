A 102-year-old doctor revealed the secret habits of the healthiest, happiest people

Walking, sleeping, eating right, having lots of friends, and being busy are the 102-year-old doctor’s secrets to good health (Getty)

There is a growing awareness of how long-term normalization of small daily stressors is detrimental to Psychological health of people. from the public. It is the constant accumulation of small, unnoticed events, in fleeting moments, that greatly affects me Care.

It is what specialists call microstress, which unlike stress itself, may not have a triggering factor and is often invisible to people. But no less dangerous for that.

If anyone knows how to avoid Unnecessary stressors is the doctor Gladys McGarryInternationally recognized as the “Mother of Holistic Medicine”.

In her book, Dr. McGarry details how to embrace life and feel motivated every day (Courtesy of Dr. Gladys McGarry)

“Many people thrive on unnecessary stress. But the happiest, healthiest people I know are able to let go of things or experiences that no longer serve them. Life is too short to ruminate and consider the same thought over and over. By doing this, you are basically torturing yourself.” “, summed up the author of this book I Lived Well: A 102-Year-Old Doctor’s Secrets to Health and Happiness at All Ages.

The woman is the co-founder of American Comprehensive Medical Association and co-founder of the Academy of Parapsychology and Medicine, revealing the situation that brought her “Health and happiness” Throughout his years, up to his present.

The woman recalled a word in Hindustani, Joho-Soho, which means “what is done is done,” which her mother had always told her (Getty Images)



When Taylor McGarry was young, her mother taught her “an easy way to let go of things that don’t matter.” He was gently raising his hand in front of us, his fingers loose and relaxed. Then he moved it down and back to him, he said ‘It doesn’t matter’ the woman mentioned in a recent interview. This natural movement allowed him to experience enormous challenges without letting them go too deep; She let go of what wasn’t working, refocused on what was important to her, and moved on.”

The doctor said she had adopted this practice for years. “Now that the gesture is conscious, I realize there is a huge empowerment in knowing that whenever I feel something coming my way, I can choose whether or not to accept it. And if it’s something I don’t want, consciously.” Return energy to wherever it came fromHe summed up his secret to health and happiness in an article on CNBC.

For her, “The happiest people know When is the right time to move on?. After acknowledging that “everyone faces stressful situations, or is forced to make tough decisions on a daily basis,” he asked, “The question is: How long do we have to stick with it?”

For her, “aging is not what happens because the calendar passes, but because what happens with what goes on in people’s minds and hearts” (Getty Images)

“I don’t know what mistakes everyone has made in the past, but I would suggest that we all did the best we could with what we had at the time,” analyzed the doctor, who advised those with regrets “to try to catch it and see what moves.”

He added, “Has most of it gone well? If so, be thankful! Is there something funny about it? If so, laugh! Have you learned anything new since then? If so, enjoy what you know now.” Express it however you can!

Gladys Taylor McGarry is internationally known as the “Mother of Holistic Medicine” (Getty Images)

The woman shared a simple exercise to apply on a daily basis, which will help internalize this “launch” Those questions or problems that remove energy.

He advised that this practice would work better if people got up and moved.

To get started, play upbeat music and walk around the house or neighborhood.

“Let your body move freely and freely as you walk. You can even dance a little bit,” she said. After he did that, he said:

1- Identify something you feel is stuck in your life.

It could be friendship, professional effort, way of thinking, resentment, etc. “You feel a ‘stuck’ sensation all over your body,” he suggested.

Specialists agree that the constant accumulation of small, unnoticed events, in fleeting moments, greatly affects well-being (Getty)

2- Imagine that you can hold this stuck object in your hand.

“You can even feel the fist becoming clenched. Hold that tension. I squeezed his hand.”

3- Really let her go.

The doctor’s description: “While still moving, place your hand in front of you, palm up, fingers together.” Then let it fall back and then straighten your fingers a little. As you do, get off the hook.”

He concluded, “You can think or say words that are meaningful to you, like ‘it doesn’t matter,’ or any similar phrase that fits each. Once you let go, take a moment to appreciate the flow of life that goes through you.”

This year, the woman turned 102 years old and says her decades of experience in holistic medicine have taught her a lot about how to live a long, happy and purposeful life (Getty)

Asked on another occasion what old age means, Taylor McGarry confirmed that she hopes “it’s wisdom; it’s wisdom. You get wiser.” “Why don’t you grow old and get healthy. He thinks maybe people get healthier as they get older. I have better things now than I did when I was younger. I have things that aren’t as good now, but that’s just compensation.”

For her, “aging is not what happens because the calendar passes, but rather what happens with what goes on in the minds and hearts of people.” “I hope I’m wiser now than I was when I was 40. -Confirmed-. There are things I went through when I was 40, things that meant a lot to me then that mean nothing to me now.”

Finally, about what he does every day to maintain his good health, sum up: “I maintain what he does clear mind. Walk, sleep and eat properly. You have a lot friends And stay busy. We’ll be happy.”

