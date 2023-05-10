The National Agency for the Promotion of Technological Research, Development and Innovation (R+D+i Agency) has launched the call for the Federal Competition “Art, Science, Technology and Innovation”. This call seeks, for the first time, to promote and link art with scientific and technological production.

Agency R + D + i, in joint work with the National University of Arts and the Argentine Network of Universities of the Arts-RAUdA, has completed this launch, whose mandatory pre-registration will open from June 6 to June 28, 2023. The deadlines for the proposal submission module (project ideas) will be from 12 to June 30, 2023, respectively.

The objective of this call is to promote innovative artistic production through the selection of ideas – projects of artistic works whose concept integrates practices, tools, applications and/or results of scientific and technological research, or that stem from sociological processes. Both domains, this allows members of the scientific community to integrate with other social actors around a common mission.

This initiative, which constitutes a real milestone in the visibility and prioritization of the arts in the Argentine scientific system, seeks to appreciate the creative application of practices, tools and/or results of scientific research.

The prize for the competition consists of 3 equal prizes of seven hundred thousand pesos ($700,000) in each of the four regionally defined categories: large cities; NOA and NEA; to whom and Patagonia; and the center.

In addition, at the discretion of the jury, up to two non-monetary honorable mentions may be generated for each Contest category.

The minimum and maximum number of participants in each team is between two and four, respectively, so long as at least one member is registered with the Agency’s Resident Bank at the time the registration process closes, and is carrying out research assignments at the institution whose domicile corresponds to the competition category for which it is registered . In addition, all team members must be residents of Argentina.

See rules and conditions: https://cii.agencia.mincyt.gob.ar/#/concurso-arte-ciencia

