A car is stolen every 43 seconds in the United States

Every 43.8 seconds a car is stolen in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In 2020, there was a significant increase in car thefts, with more than 873,000 thefts, most of them after May 2020, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

In Texas, nearly 77,000 vehicles were stolen in 2019, and about 200,000 were damaged each year, according to data from the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Commission (MVCPA).

To find out if a vehicle was stolen, check the vehicle’s history with the identification number or VIN. A seller who has nothing to hide will be willing to share the VIN number of the vehicle they are offering.

But what and where is the VIN number? VIN is a 17-character code that automakers place in various places on a vehicle. Perhaps the easiest to locate is on the lower left side of the windshield or right next to the driver’s door.

Once you have the VIN of the vehicle you are going to buy, you can check if the vehicle is stolen using the tool VINCheck https://www.nicb.org/vincheck de NICB.

Once you agree to the terms and conditions for free VIN verification, fill out the form and the page will show you whether the PIN is linked to theft or has been reported stolen.

If the vehicle is listed in the database as stolen, contact the NICB or the police to inform them that someone or a dealer is trying to sell it to you.

Models Most stolen cars In the United States in 2019, according to the NICB, they were: