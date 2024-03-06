A former colonel is accused of revealing American secrets on foreign dating sites

March 6, 2024
Image source, Getty Images

The former military man shared confidential information with a contact on a dating site.

  Max Matza
  BBC News

A retired US Army colonel has been charged in Nebraska with sharing confidential information through an international dating portal.

David Franklin Slater (63 years old) worked until 2022 in the United States Strategic Command (stratcom), which oversees the country's nuclear missile arsenal.

Slater was arrested last Saturday, March 2.

Authorities said he illegally transferred documents that “could be used to the detriment of the United States.”

