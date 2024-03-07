This is the most beautiful city in the world according to the golden ratio

The golden ratio is an irrational number found in many forms of nature, art, architecture or design and is associated with beauty and harmony.

Experts have spoken and listed their list of the most beautiful cities in the world according to the golden ratio It is a classic measure of the beauty of a thing or person in classical Greek mathematics.

According to this analysis, the most beautiful city in the world is Chester in England If you want to know more about it, here we tell you the history of this city.

Chester is a city in northwest England and borders Wales. The county seat of Cheshire It is located in an important strategic center, as it contains the city of Liverpool to the north and Manchester to the east. Chester It is one of the best preserved walled towns in England. The city's origins go back to the Roman era of Deva Victrix, founded in the 1770s during the reign of Emperor Vespasian, and the amphitheater and walls of Chester bear witness to that Roman past.

Get to know Chester, the most beautiful city in the world, according to science

Chester, a city in northwestern Britain, was founded by the Romans in the first century AD In addition to its Roman origins, Chester offers a fascinating journey back in time during your visitThis is evidenced by archaeological remains such as walls or a Roman amphitheater. It also perfectly preserves important medieval monuments, such as houses the classes Or an eleventh century castle. Highlights include the curious Gothic cathedral Eastern Gate Clockone of the most photographed watches in the world.

do not miss: Where in the world do you have the fewest children?

Researchers from Online Mortgage Advisor They chose Chester as the most beautiful city in the world because it has the highest number of buildings with 83.7% meeting the golden ratio. . The golden ratio is used as a measure of beauty and has a numerical ratio of 1:1.618.

The golden ratio is an irrational number found in many forms of nature, art, architecture or design and is associated with beauty and harmony.. In this formula, the aligned building contains forms and structures that relate to each other in this proportion. It has been shown that people view objects made at this rate of expansion as beautiful.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, Join our WhatsApp channel * * *

Organic Agriculture.