A gas explosion in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, leaves 300 injured Millennium Group

Nearly 300 people were injured In a huge fire caused by A Nairobi gas explosionThe Kenyan capital, according to the Red Cross delegation in that East African country, today, Friday.

Around 6:30 local timeSeveral firefighters were deployed To try to contain the fire from which large columns of black smoke rose, a journalist from France Press agency.

“Coordinated actions taken by several response units resulted in… Successful evacuation of 271 people To various health facilities in Nairobi,” the organization said on social media network X, previously Twitter.

Your teams too “27 other people were treated at the scene.”he added.

Nairobi District Police Chief Adamson Bonge said: “The fire broke out It was caused by a gas explosion“, according to what was reported by the local newspaper Standard.

Government spokesman, Isaac Maigua MwauraHe said the fire originated in a building Containers CompanyIn the Embakasi district of the capital.

He added, “The company was filling gas cylinders when a fire broke out and a number of people were injured and taken to the hospital (…) The building that housed the company was severely damaged“he added.

