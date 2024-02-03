The legendary pilot who disappeared around the world

This discovery was made thanks to advanced sonar technology.

The first discoveries look promising Image: Wikimedia

Today the world of aviation is Safe worldwith over a century of experience in which technological advances have been made at an incredible level, allowing the vast majority of people to travel by plane at some point in their lives and to travel by plane. There was no problem. We have futuristic planes, and we also have robots that can fly them without any problem. However, in its origins, this was something completely unimaginable, ever since Only pioneers dared to fly There were more acceptable options for travel, such as balloons.

In this context, Amelia Earhart was a woman who challenged absolutely everything and set out on a journey around the world. However, he disappeared during the successful implementation of this epic. No one had ever heard of it, but it seems it can be found now, at least according to a newspaper article Wall Street Journal.

An ambitious initiative that could bear fruit

The search for Amelia Earhart has certainly been tireless so far, and the famous aviator who disappeared in 1937 while trying to be the first woman to fly around the world in an airplane may have recently been found. Using his sonar scanning technology The leading company Deep Sea VisionA specialist in marine robotics, she made the optimism of finding the remains of one of the most ambitious women of her time a reality.

These pictures refer to A possible object in the depths of the Pacific OceanNearby is Earhart's theoretical landing spot, which shows distinctive features, including the twin tail that the Lockheed 10-E Electra had, and the impressive plane the pilot took to the skies. This has sent Earhart experts who preserved her legacy at Purdue University into action to try to find her.

The exact coordinates are not revealed, as it could not be otherwise, because they do not want to be invaded by curious people or to Someone could harm the investigation. Now, despite the significance of this discovery, experts warn that more detailed research is needed It was conclusively confirmed that the remains belonged to Earhart's plane.

After decades of failed mistakes in their research, and above all, Contradictory theories About what could happen. It seems that the case will finally bear fruit in honor of the memory of one of these people The bravest pilots in history. This is a guy who has defied absolutely everything to get where he is, so it will bring closure to the story.

