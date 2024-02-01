“La Gilbertona” has already obtained a US visa; This is how he brags about her… and cowards her video

In the fast-paced world of social media, Gilberto Salomon. Known as La GilbertonaOnce again, he captured the attention of his followers By showing off his American visaunleashing a wave of sarcastic comments directed at those who still do not have this long-awaited document to travel to the United States.

Although not Gilbertona He obtained the visa in 2022Recently, the news spread again thanks to the creativity of his followers on social media, who did not hesitate to save the post and publish it again on the network.

Related news

Not Gilbertona and her American visa

The visibility achieved not only benefited the viral character, but also the It has been used by some companies specialized in visa management To promote your services.

In a world where thousands of people face… United States Consulate refused By submitting her visa applications, La Gilbertona became an admired figure.

Originally from Sinaloa, Gilberto Solomon He expressed his determination not to give up in the face of obstacles, and to persist until he obtained the required document that would allow him to travel to the neighboring country.

This special character, He was immortalized in music videos by Pavel Morenoa member of Alegres del Barranco, captivated the audience with his loud phrases and special charisma.

Prominent figure

Her unique expressions have transcended boundariesgaining followers in the Latino community in the United States, which he recently visited.

Despite the criticism and ridicule that it usually receives from some users on social networks,… La Gilbertona has become a prominent figure in cyberspacegenerating millions of views.

and its distinctive appearance, With dyed hair and long nailsit is a part of his identity that has attracted the attention of those who enjoy his special style.

Oddly enough, the house that was the scene of his famous videos is now abandoned and destroyed, since the YouTuber sold it. Passing through the place that was once the center of its events Now it is just a pile of rubbleSignaling a new chapter in the life of this viral character.

definitely, La Gilbertona has achieved more than just a US visa; He has left a legacy of perseverance and individuality that resonates on social networks and transcends borders, establishing himself as a beloved figure in the virtual community. And you, when are you due for a visa?