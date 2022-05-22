A new scientific interface with contributions from Avilanian University – Invasor Newspaper

A new phase begins in the management of science and innovation in favor of the production of goods and services of the University of Ciego de Ávila Máximo Gómez Báez (UNICA), having been approved by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Constitution of the Association of Science and Technology Interface of the University of Camaguey “Ignacio Agramonte y Loynaz” (UCETID SA), which will carry Also sealing the Avilanian Academy with a 20 percent stake.

As the Camaguey Graduate House is the main shareholder, the new trading company with one hundred percent Cuban capital will be responsible for managing marketable R&D and innovation projects; technology transfer; Consulting and advisory services related to projects and marketing of intangible assets, with the participation of professors, researchers, students and specialists from different institutions.

In the opinion of Dr. C. Yurisbel Gallardo Ballat, President of UNICA, the greatest contribution of UCETID SA is not in what the university can earn financially, but in the opportunity to be the primary center for the development of research, which subsequently translates into import substitution and an improvement in the quality of life for Cubans.

In the same way, he explained that as part of the new company, the two universities should manage science to generate new knowledge that contributes to the development of innovation projects and responds to the demands of business and government in their policies. developmental;

Building on the scientific, technological and academic progress achieved by the participating higher education institutions during these years, the new front company is expected to be in strategic areas for Cuba’s growth such as aquaculture, livestock, computing, academic services and agricultural engineering, the latter with a long tradition and significant results in the Avilanian Foundation .

Unique pride! The establishment of the trading company with one hundred percent Cuban capital has been approved, … Posted by University of Ciego de Avila Máximo Gómez Báez employment Thursday 5 May 2022

On his part, Mr. Yuelques Hernandez Victor, Senior Vice President of UNICA, added that hydraulics should be added to the previous sectors, as another potential to be exploited, especially with regard to exports, in UCETID SA’s services portfolio. , a company that is a profit for the teachers, the entity and the state.

Gallardo Ballat announced that “Máximo Gómez Báez” is currently preparing a file for an application for the creation of its science, innovation, technology and development interface company, in which UNICA will share actions with the Center for Bio-Plants and Defense. information technology companyXETID).

According to the approval document issued by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the University of Camagüey science and technology interface association “Ignacio Agramonte y Loynaz” (UCETID SA) must be formed within 180 days. In the same period, those who have recently been approved in universities must do so. Eastern s Holguinwhich will be added to the list in Mayabeque and those associated with the Central University “Marta Abreu”, Villa Claraand Jose Antonio Echeverría Technological University in Havana, known as Cojay.

Strengthening the link between universities, the productive and service sectors and the public administration, in pursuit of the sustainable development of the nation, remains a requirement of the highest leadership of the country, in particular the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, who at a major conference presented in the framework of University 2022noted that the knowledge generated in the Academy is the key in implementing the system of government that is defended by the largest of the Antilles, where science and innovation are the main pillars.