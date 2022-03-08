A passion away: adapting to the stage is a hit in Japan

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“kidnapped” It is one of the most famous and praised painter’s works Hayao Miyazakiand will be presented in theatrical form by John Caird (Les Miserables), Famous director and playwright Einglish.

The premiere was held in Japan, a year after the modification was announced, Get compliments. With the first presentation of the work done in Tokyo Imperial Theaterphotos of the adaptation starring Kana Hashimoto and Muni Kamishirashi, who take turns playing Chihiro, went viral.

Adaptation Honestly done for settings, costumes, and characters Such as “Anonymous”, “Yubaba”, “Haku” and “Kamaji” by Hayao Miyazaki.

The play is planned for a tour, departing Tokyo to arrive in Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo, and Nagoya; However, No plans have been made to move it to Europe, the United States and Latin America.

Victory of the play “Spirited Away”

The cast was highly praised, for example, the character of “Yubaba” was played by Mari Natsuki, who co-starred in the film. He gives his voice to the same character.

The triumph of the work is not surprising, since the film has been a resounding success since the day of its release, presenting itself as One of the most award-winning anime in JapanAdding 35 prizes Academy Award for “Best Animated Feature”.

While we wait for the work to arrive in Latin America, Netflix includes in its catalog the most prominent works of Hayao Miyazaki, such as “Spirited Away”, “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Princess Mononoke”, Porco Rosso and “The Magnificent Vagabond Castle”among other things.

