Marvel Eyes Dakota Johnson for “Spider-Man Spin-Off”

Los Angeles (USA), February 3 (EFE). Actress Dakota Johnson has been chosen to star in “Madame Web”, the Marvel universe movie based on the “Spider-Man” saga and which Sony Pictures owns the rights to.

According to the specialist newspaper Deadline, Johnson, known for appearing in “The Social Network”, “The Lost Daughter” or in the “Fifty Shades of Gray” trilogy, is negotiating – through its presentation agency – with leading Sony. A role in the movie “Madame Webb”.

Details about how they got the plot and script for “Madame Web,” which will become the first Marvel movie based on a superhero since Sony Pictures owns the rights to exploit the franchise, are still unknown.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, who recently executive produced “Anatomy of a Scandal,” the film is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name and made into a TV series distributed by Netflix.

The global success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the fourth highest-grossing movie in US history with a gross of $735 million, has kept Sony still betting on the saga with this show. EFE

