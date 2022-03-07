‘CODA’ and Derbez are walking hard towards the Oscars

in 56 years Eugenio Derbez She decided to give up her exclusivity to go to Angels To try his luck in Hollywood, just as other Mexican actors tried without any luck.

However, that wasn’t a hindrance for him to move with his family to the challenger mecca cinema.

Five years later, Derbez could take the stage of the 2022 Oscars, entering the shortlist of Mexicans who have done so.

“CODA: Signs of the Heart” is the movie that could elevate it in Hollywood, and while it wasn’t nominated for Best Actor, the movie is competing in the categories of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Acting. Scenario.

On “CODA,” Eugenio Derbez shares credits with Emilia Jones, Marley Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant; These last three are deaf in real life.

The film tells the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), a girl whose relatives are deaf, and who helps them communicate with others.

It’s when her music teacher, Bernardo Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez) discovers her great talent as a singer, through which he seeks to help her transform her dream of dedicating herself to something her family doesn’t fully understand.

Since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (where it won Best Director for American Dramatic Film; Audience Award for Dramatic Film; American Grand Jury Award in the Drama Category and Special Jury Award for Best Actor), this feature film has been well-received as it has passed through festivals and awards. , most recently the 2022 SAG Awards, in which he won the acting award.

