The DC movie breaks records and collects in three days more than Dune in its entire commercial career

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“Batman” swept through America, even exceeding the already high expectations of it. That the movie was directed by him Matt Reeves I got $128.5 million During the first weekend in theaters.

raging

Warner’s movie was such a hit that in just one weekend, it actually made more than Dune, the studio’s highest-grossing production of 2021 with revenues in that country of just over $108 million. It is also true that the film is a feature length Denis Villeneuve It premiered simultaneously on HBO Max and neither did Reeves. In addition, The Batman movie also broke the record for Warner’s best showing since the start of the pandemic.

In this way, he becomes “Batman” too Best opening film that Reeves has directed so farmuch more than the 73 million that the wonderful game “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” appeared in.

In addition, The Batman improved the debut of Batman Begins, which opened in the United States with $48.7 million, and Batman’s debut, which opened with $40.4 million. Yes in deed , Didn’t achieve best premiere for a movie starring DC superheroan honor still in the hands of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and $166 million.

Every DC Extended Universe movie has been rated from worst to best

We shouldn’t forget that either Huge duration From The Batman, it’s not for nothing that it’s the third longest-running superhero movie ever, it also means fewer sessions, but Warner did too Test checks With a shorter montage, the audience’s enthusiasm was noticeably lower.

More Stories

‘CODA’ and Derbez are walking hard towards the Oscars

1 min ago Cynthia Porter

The documentary “Amara” will be shown at the Miami Film Festival

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Movies and series to watch this weekend

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Alien is getting a new movie and it won’t be director Ridley Scott

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Sports reality shows you have to watch it on Netflix and that goes way beyond Exatlón All Star

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Music theme released, separate from movie Flow Calle

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

‘CODA’ and Derbez are walking hard towards the Oscars

1 min ago Cynthia Porter

Science explains why people believe in conspiracies – teach me about science

2 mins ago Mia Thompson

Davis Cup: Analysis of Colombia’s defeat against the United States – Tennis – Sports

3 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android | So you can mirror your mobile screen to TV without cables or apps | smart display | TV | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

4 mins ago Leo Adkins

Russia and Ukraine: The tragic situation of civilians trying to flee Irbin amid Russian bombing

6 mins ago Cedric Manwaring