A series about Vicente Fernandez is coming to Netflix

El Charro de Huentitán will be part of the red “N”! This week, there were reports of it Netflix It will provide shelter for a series about the life of the Mexican actor and singer Vicente Fernandez. The project doesn’t have an official title yet, and we don’t yet know which characters will make up the cast. However, filming will start before the end of September 2021. Are you excited?

according to diverseThe upcoming autobiographical series is a production of the Colombian series snail tv. However, while this company will distribute the software locally, the platform flow It will take Netflix to the rest of the world. It will be one of its original contents.

Previously, Caracol TV created shows inspired by the historical figures who eventually joined the red “N” catalog. There is a crime drama Pablo Escobar: Patron of Evil (2012) The period series Bolivar (2019). On the other hand, Chianti’s Life will be Caracol’s first production on Mexican soil.

“The most famous and complete story was that of the great Vicente Fernandez, whom we know as a star of music, film and public life, but whose story we do not know,” he said. Gonzalo Cordoba, President of Caracol TV (via). “That’s why, and with the firm intention that it’s not only a Latin story but also a completely universal story, we decided to tell it and take the icon, his life, and his music around the world.”

NS Lizette OsorioCaracol TV’s vice president of international sales, said the production house is distributing “stories of great interest and importance” outside Colombia. “We have now made a major commitment to internationalizing the life story of an artist whose musical influence has been cemented as a legacy in many cultures,” he added.

“Our projects have dealt with historical and sports figures, music legends and even criminals who have afflicted our country with pain. These stories have succeeded in leaving an indelible mark on rebuilding the cultural imagination through which our society is recognized.” Dago Garcia, head of production for Caracol Televisión. “Producing the Vicente Fernandez story was not just a wish, it was a duty for our company.”

Filming for the series about Vicente Fernandez will begin on September 27 in locations in Mexico and the United States. The plan is to produce a total of 36 episodes over two years.

finally, diverse He notes that “Chente” was involved in every step of the development of his autobiographical series. According to the same medium, the argument “will follow Fernandez’s life, from his complex childhood in Jalisco, until he became the king of ranchera music, as well as an actor and an outstanding public figure.”