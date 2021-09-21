What is dazen? Netflix of Sport buys BT Sport to become the Premier League broadcaster, How do you broadcast and broadcast the Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Usic match?

DAZN is considering buying BT Sport in a bid to screen football in the Premier League.

The sports broadcasting service said it was “likely” to bid for their broadcast partner to show the best flight in England.

.

DAZN is close to a deal to buy BT Sport

BT Sport and Sky Sports currently broadcast most Premier League games, although Amazon Prime also streams a select few.

But what would it mean for fans if DAZN started owning a portion of the TV rights? talkSPORT.com Take a look

What is dazen?

DAZN is a London-based start-up owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries.

The company, whose correct pronunciation is “Da Zone,” has been dubbed the “Netflix of Sport” and expanded to more than 200 countries last year.

Although DAZN was established in the capital, it was just beginning to expand in England and made a name for itself in America.

The subscription service squandered money, monopolizing television rights to combat sports like boxing and UFC, as well as the NFL.

A lot of money was spent securing boxing rights in the United States with promoter Eddie Hearn on a $1 billion budget on an eight-year contract, and Canelo Alvarez initially secured an 11-fight contract worth $365 million.

DAZN has also agreed a seismic deal to secure Hearn’s stability in the UK from July 2021 and the Matchroom Chairman has entered into an exclusive UK-Ireland deal with Sky Sports from 2012.

DAZN was initially £1.99 a month, now £7.99, subscribers can cancel at any time. It is available on all devices and can be registered on DAZN.com.

.

Kevin Mayer is the president of DAZN. Buying a DAZN BT Sport?

DAZN is close to a deal to buy the broadcaster in a move that would give the company the rights to Premier League matches.

When asked if buying BT Sports could give them a seat at the Premier League rights table, Kevin Mayer, chairman of DAZN, former CEO of Disney and TikTok said, “Probably.”

“We would like to have the EPL in the end how do we get there, there are many ways to get there,” he told an audience of television executives at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge last week.

“I’m philosophical about it, whatever makes more sense. BT Sport is a big company.

When asked if deal talks were still underway, five months after BT announced it was considering selling a stake in the unit, he said, “It’s really quiet.”

Joshua and Osick will meet this weekend on Sky in the UK. Will DAZN show Anthony Joshua opposite Oleksandr Usyk?

DAZN’s deal with Hearn in the United States meant that Joshua’s recent battles were shown in his North American service.

However, although they also have a contract with the UK Matchroom promoter, these negotiations did not include AJ.

Joshua is such a major pay-per-view star that he is negotiating his broadcast deal with Sky independently of Hearn’s.

As it stands, he has one fight left on his contract, which is his mandatory defense against Oleksandr Usyk this weekend.

Therefore, it will be shown at the box office of Sky Sports. Pay-per-view coverage will start from 6pm and will cost £24.95.

After the fight, Joshua’s broadcast stand in the UK, which could include a future confrontation with fellow Briton Tyson Fury, will be on air.

Private Bets – Get Anthony Joshua at 25/1 beat Oleksandr USC 60-1 to win in rounds 1-6