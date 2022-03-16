A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hits Fukushima, Japan. tsunami report

Tsunami warning after strong 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Japan 2:55

(CNN) — The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that a 20-centimeter-high tsunami struck along the coast of Miyagi Prefecture in Japan after the 7.3-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday. The tsunami occurred at 00:29 local time on Thursday.

Shortly after the earthquake, whose epicenter was near Fukushima Prefecture, a tsunami warning was issued and is still in effect. This was the same province where the 2011 earthquake caused a nuclear power plant disaster.

Japan Meteorological Agency officials also urged people in affected areas to stay away from the coast.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also mentioned The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 and occurred at a depth of 63.1 km. The epicenter was 57.1 km west-southwest of Nami in Fukushima Prefecture and 74.5 km west and northwest of Watari in Miyagi Prefecture, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was felt in Miyagi and the capital, Tokyo. The images also show the movement of lights and buildings.

Tsunami warning

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami warning has been issued for Fukushima and Miyagi Prefectures in eastern Japan.

The warning warns that the tsunami could be up to one meter above normal tide levels, with initial waves arriving at the coast around midnight local time (11 a.m. ET).

According to the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami is not expected at the Pacific Basin level at this time.

According to reports, more than 700,000 homes in Tokyo were without power after the earthquake Tokyo Electric Power.

Government response to the earthquake in Japan

Meanwhile, Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, said at a press conference that one of the nuclear power plants in Fukushima was under review and that another one had not been affected.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office wrote on Twitter that the country’s government said the agencies would “work together to do everything they can to respond” after the quake.

The epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was 89 km from the devastating 2011 earthquake, which caused a tsunami of 9 meters high that destroyed several nuclear reactors in the area. More than 22,000 people died or went missing in that disaster. The deaths were due to the initial earthquake, tsunami and health conditions that followed the disaster.

The 2011 Japanese earthquake had a magnitude of 9.1 on the Richter scale. It was about 63 times stronger, and released about 500 times more energy than Wednesday’s earthquake.