The United States agrees to make daylight saving time permanent

56 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The US Senate unanimously approved a measure on Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country next year.

The bipartisan proposal, called the Sun Protection Act, would ensure Americans won’t have to change their clocks twice a year. However, the measure still required House approval and President Joe Biden’s signature to become law.

“No more clock changes, more daylight hours outside after school and work, and more smiles, that’s what we’re getting with perpetual daylight saving time,” Senator Ed Markey, the original sponsor of the proposal, said in a statement.

Markey was joined by senators from both parties as he outlined the reasons why making daylight saving time permanent can have positive effects on public health and the economy and even reduce energy consumption.

“Changing the time twice a year is obsolete and unnecessary,” said Senator Rick Scott.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Americans want more sunshine and less depression; and the people of this country, from Seattle to Miami”, added Senator Patty Murray, “want to implement the proposal.”

About a dozen states across the country have already normalized DST.

