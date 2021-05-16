A teacher who uses films to teach history wins a Global Teacher Prize

23 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Manuel Kalkani Professor of history at the National Institute, this Tuesday got a Global Teacher Prize, An award presented by Choose Educar in Chile that seeks to recognize educators who positively influence their students. This year was marked by an epidemic and online education, 10,000 teachers participated in the country.

Calcagni was awarded a prize Using films and documentaries to teach history, connecting citizenship and cinema through creating podcasts, talks, and student participation in festivals and wall paintings.. The method aims to develop Creativity, critical thinking and collaborative work.

The teacher mentioned that teaching should stimulate the interests of schoolchildren. “Students are rough diamonds, everyone has some talent and it is our duty to make the most of them.”, He said.

He also suggested that schools listen more to their students, in light of the complex moment the country is going through. “At the moment, the issues raised by students have been debated for a long time, and in their right perspective, we may not have paid enough attention to them.”, Confirmed.

It has also been awarded Christopher Rogas, Director of the Orquesta Sonidos de Luz, as the winner of Music class From the Global Teacher Prize, for his work on the group, made up of blind or partially sighted musicians, whose repertoire ranges from jazz to folk music.

