A teenage girl becomes the president of Finland for a day

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Helsinki, Finland.

the president of finland, Sully NiinistöEnjoy your Wednesday easier than usual By sharing his duties with a 16-year-old girl, in an initiative to promote the rights of girls.

It’s the best I’ve lived in for a long timeNila Salminen told AFP outside the presidential palace in Helsinki after spending the day meeting politicians and speaking at a global conference on climate action.

Salminin Chosen by the organizationCharitable Donation Plan International To work with the President of the Republic in the framework of his campaign #girlsTeens from all over the world take over politics or business for a day.

This year’s campaign, which is held before UN Girls’ DayOn October 11, the young women are expected to hold the positions of Uganda’s Minister of Education, Swiss Federal Adviser, and CEOs of several major Indonesian companies, among others.

Salminin said her message to the elderly It is better to get to know the potential of girls and make them more involved in policy making.

“It is unfair for officials to make decisions that affect me so much without asking the opinion of my generation,” he said.

misinformation

Salminen also spoke to the president about the impact of false information online. “Online misinformation and misinformation has grown and continues to grow. “It’s really hard to find the right information,” Salminin told AFP.

The role of the president in Finland is fairly formal, although he also oversees foreign policy – with the exception of EU affairs – and directs the armed forces.

I think being a boss has its ups and downsSalminin stressed. “It’s a really tough job, but it’s so much fun.”

The 16-year-old does not rule out ambition top finnish job when it is older. “My dream is to change the world and to be a diplomat or even a president one day,” she said. “I can’t promise anything, but we’ll see!”

