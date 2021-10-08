Actions against climate change before COP26

From a week ago General Assembly For the United Nations until the last meeting before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), last September was an important moment to build momentum ahead of the crucial UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in early November.

UN News has produced a list of the six most important points related to climate action that you should know ahead of this meeting, which will be held in the British city of Glasgow.

Climate change: billions expected for clean energy

Governments and the private sector pledged to contribute more than $400 billion in new financing and investment during the United Nations High-Level Dialogue on Energy, the first leadership-level meeting on the issue under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly in 40 years.

More than 35 countries, from island nations to large emerging and industrialized economies, have taken on new activities and Important commitments in the field of energy. For example, the No More Coal Pact includes Sri Lanka, Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Montenegro.

The member states of the Alliance committed to immediately stop granting new permits for coal power projects and to stop constructing new coal power projects, starting in late 2021. During the event, several new partnership initiatives were announced, with the aim of providing and Improving access to reliable electricity for over a billion people.

Climate change: the United States and China lead climate action

The world’s two largest economies pledged more ambitious climate action during the General Assembly’s high-level week.

US President Joe Biden has announced that his country will significantly increase its international climate financing to approximately $11.4 billion annually.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he would end all funding for overseas coal-fired power plants and redirect subsidies to low-carbon and green power generation.

Although the ads were well received, Secretary General From the United Nations noticed that still there And a long way to go To make the Glasgow Climate Conference a guaranteed success “A turning point in our collective efforts to tackle the climate crisis”.

Climate Week in Africa spurs regional action

People from nearly all over Africa have come together for several days to explore possibilities and offer ambitious solutions in the fight against global warming. Over 1,600 people actively participated in the virtual meeting, where the host government of Uganda brought together governments of the region at all levels, along with private sector leaders, academic experts and other key stakeholders.

Janet Rogan, COP26 Regional Ambassador for Africa and the Middle East, said the meeting enabled many stakeholders to create new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. “Only by working together can we truly help implement the Paris Agreement, recognizing the unique opportunities and challenges that this entails in the region.”As he claimed.

Various UN agencies were also involved:

The World Bank has examined economy-wide approaches to achieving sustainable environmental recovery.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has studied how solutions to climate and climate risks are transforming different sectors.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) envisioned the future and considered behaviours, technologies and financing.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has published its first account of Africa’s forests and landscapes, revealing that up to 65% of productive land has been degraded, while desertification affects 45% of Africa’s surface.

Africa has contributed little to climate change, and generated only a small portion of global emissions. However, it may be the most vulnerable region in the world, which is already suffering from droughts, floods and devastating locust invasions, among other effects of climate change.

The United Kingdom, host of the conference, called for more financial commitment against climate change

Right at the start of the General Assembly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called an emergency meeting to push for more action on climate finance and other measures before COP26.

World leaders have addressed the remaining gaps in necessary action by national governments, especially the G-20 industrial powers, on mitigation, financing and adaptation.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom warned that “History will judge The world’s richest countries if they fail to deliver on their promise to provide $100 billion annually In assistance on the climate before the conference. He said there is a 60% chance of getting the money back before November.

Johnson also stressed that his country “He will lead by example, while keeping the environment on the global agenda and serving as a launching pad for a green and global industrial revolution.”. But he warned: “No country can change the situation on its own, it would be like saving one bucket ship”.

World leaders commit to reforming global food systems

Cause diets Up to a third of greenhouse gas emissions and up to 80% of biodiversity loss. It also uses up to 70% of its fresh water reserves. However, sustainable food production systems must be recognized as a primary solution to these existing challenges.

On the 23rd of September United Nations Food Systems Summit Bringing together world leaders to drive action at the national and regional levels and change the way we produce, consume and dispose of our food.

On the heels of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which showed we barely have time to reverse man-made global warming, the US administration, one of the world’s major agricultural producers, pledged $10. $1 billion over five years to tackle climate change and help feed the most vulnerable without depleting natural resources.

The summit, convened by the United Nations Secretary-General in 2019 to accelerate global progress by harnessing the interrelated importance of food systems, saw further commitments from more than 85 heads of state from around the world.

Many countries have announced national initiatives, in total 231 commitments, to ensure that their food systems meet not only the nutritional needs of their population, but also goals related to climate change, biodiversity and decent livelihoods for all. Business and civil society organizations have also made important promises.

Nearly 400 activists between the ages of 15 and 29, from 186 countries, met a few days ago in Milan (Italy) to redouble the call for climate action. Within weeks of the conference, they highlighted youth leadership and called for a more conscious society.

Greta Thunberg, along with Ugandan ecologist Vanessa Nakate, was one of the speakers at the event. Youth4Climate (Youth for Climate), organized by Italy and the World Bank.

“Rebuilding better. Baluch Liberation Army. green economy. Baluch Liberation Army. Zero emissions by 2050. Blah blah blah. That’s all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but haven’t led to action yet. Our hopes and ambitions are drowned out by their empty promises.”And Thunberg said.

“No more empty conferences, it’s time to show us the money”Naket, 24, added, noting the $100 billion in annual climate aid pledged by the richest economies to help developing countries vulnerable to the effects of climate change. “What do we want? We want climate justice now.”Highlight Thunberg, known for inspiring a series of youth strikes around the world since 2018 with the goal of raising awareness about the urgency of the issue.

The three-day meeting ended with a joint document that will be presented at various meetings before and during the conference. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres thanks guys To contribute ideas and solutions ahead of the UN Climate Conference.

