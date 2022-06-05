Address 42 of the United States: This is how it affects Mexico

The Address 42 From United State still validAlthough Joe Biden’s government has offered to suspend him on several occasions, Judge Robert Summerhayes of Western Louisiana District Court noted that the administration did not follow the proper procedures to end the measure and forced him to prolong it.

The Address 42 he is Measures From Public Health It was implemented by former President Donald Trump from March 2020 with the aim of stopping the spread of Covid-19 infection. The decision was supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Under this program, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) prohibits entry to certain persons who are “potentially representing health risksAccording to the US government, this includes all people entering the US without immigration documents.

immigrants objection irregularly wild border They will be deported Immediately to the country of last transit, ie Mexico or Canada.

How does address 42 of the United States affect Mexico?

with the implementation of Address 42Hundreds of immigrants They are deported From the United States to Mexico. So stranded on the northern border, so are their applications for asylum or temporary work. In addition, the hostel border almost saturated.

The fact is that the implementation of address 42 not finished that immigrants Wants Go to the United States. In fact, when the year 2020 began, there was a rise in attempts to cross, according to information from the border guards. In March 2022, there were 221,303 recorded confrontations between border guards and migrants. This figure is 33% higher than the number of 165,894 immigrants in February, and 42% higher than in January.

For his part, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said this Mexico won’t allow The free transit For those who do not have a registration.