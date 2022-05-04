Airbnb tightens action against parties to its rentals | Economie

Airbnb has announced that it will impose new rules regarding parties during the holidays in the United States, bringing back procedures that, according to the company, worked last summer.

The company said that renters without a “record of positive Airbnb reviews” will be prohibited from booking one-night homes, and there will also be restrictions on who can make two-night reservations.

The company said it will ask tenants to confirm they understand its no-party policy and that Airbnb may report violators.

The company said that guests who have received positive reviews in the past will not be affected by the changes.

San Francisco-based Airbnb said similar measures last year prevented 126,000 people from renting properties during the July 4 holiday – when the US celebrates Independence Day – because it lacked positive feedback from hosts.

Airbnb has long faced criticism for hosting large parties, some of which have turned violent, at venues hosted by its hosts.

Last month, two young men were killed and several others shot during an Easter weekend party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh. The company said it plans to take legal action against the person who booked the house.

The company banned parties after five people were shot dead during a 2019 Halloween party at a rental property in Orinda, California, a suburb of San Francisco.