‘Stagflation’, the evil afflicting the Mexican economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City (Operation). The Mexican economy is not only stagnant, it is contracting, because it has not recovered – and will not recover this year and maybe not next year – GDP of 2018.

This is determined by data and forecasts from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), according to which in the first four years of the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (2019-2022) Mexico’s GDP will have accumulated a decrease of -1.9% .

Inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund, will reach 6.8%. By more than one point above the Ministry of Finance’s forecast, it will be the highest point in the last 22 years.

More Stories

Mexican and Spanish companies highlight mutual business opportunities

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Yes, Mexico must commit to resettlement • Forbes Network • Forbes Mexico

20 hours ago Mia Thompson

Canada’s Torex Gold will invest $848 million in a mining project in Mexico – El Financiero

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Airbnb tightens action against parties to its rentals | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Increase in US factory orders beat expectations in March

2 days ago Mia Thompson

If you want to get a work visa for Peru, these are the requirements | visa | the answers

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Mexican and Spanish companies highlight mutual business opportunities

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

The commercially failed movie is now a hit on Netflix

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

They demand that the medical profession be taught in Los Cabos

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sports programming for Friday, May 6: Betplay League – other sports – sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

What will happen on May 6, 2022 on Earth, according to NASA?

4 hours ago Leo Adkins