Albanellas: The short documentary film depicting women’s work in construction
“Builders, Building Without Patterns” is a short documentary film that was premiered on May 5, 2021 by the Organizations Front in Struggle. #FOL Which is present in more than 10 provinces in Argentina where the testimonies of Brenda, Natalia, Claudia, Isabel, Nora, Anna and Money are collected, who describe with a deep personal look how they approached this profession to create the living room #FOL.
As evidenced by the documentary, it is a community made up of women from popular neighborhoods who have faced various economic and psychological difficulties related to depression issues, so this group represents a haven for them, reinforcing the idea of the existence of various forms of collectivism.
Additionally, as shown in the testimonials, by working “without a boss,” they find a way to empower themselves in the construction trade to learn and collaborate with their colleagues. This is not only important due to the fact that gender roles are demystified in the construction sector, but it also promotes an understanding of spaces such as this collective structure that extends well beyond the simple (or not so simple) fact of erecting walls and specific zones.
We are an anti-capitalist organization, fighting for a world #socialist And #feminist activistFree from all persecution. We do our work in popular neighbourhoods, in each of them we have dining rooms, picnic areas, unisex spaces, kids spaces, carpentry, recycling, sewing and building spaces. All of them aim to improve life in the neighborhoods, in the community. # builders It depicts organizing a building project, in which the vast majority of us are sexual companions and opponents, who are responsible for renovating the homes you need and are currently building our community room, #RukaNewen. 27 Companions, self-organizing, building without patterns and challenging gender stereotypes of this patriarchal and gendered society.
