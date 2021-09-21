Alzheimer’s disease is the new epidemic of the twenty-first century, so how do we delay its onset?

Among the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease are impaired memory and language. Photo: Pixabay

that it September 21 The International Day Alzheimer’s disease It is estimated that it is found in Mexico 900,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease intermittent The most common method however, this number can go up to Million Because a large number of cases are not reported in health systems.

And therefore Confirms Maria del Carmen Cardenas AguayoHe holds the Laboratory of Cell Reprogramming and Chronic Degenerative Diseases, Department of Physiology, Onam University School of Medicine.

The specialist highlights that it is known that a Less education represents a greater risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Mexico has a large number of people with low levels of education, which It generates less cognitive reserve, a term referring to the accumulation of experience and stimulation of mental abilities throughout life. If this disease occurs, the synaptic connections are destroyed, and if there are few of them, then this dementia will appear more quickly.

Instead keep going, yeah There is a cognitive reserve that may be delayed a little bit. “What is known from the studies that have been done is that if you have a high level of education and susceptibility to this disease, then at least the symptoms will not appear at a relatively young age, but over the age of 80.”.

If it is considered that this disease begins 30 years before the onset of symptoms and in the case of sporadic Alzheimer’s disease it begins after 65 years, “it means that disease clusters begin to form in the brain from the age of 35, If lifestyles are modified at this age and individuals become healthier, there will certainly be a delay in disease progression And perhaps, if the disease appears, he will be at a much older age.”

Cárdenas Aguayo points out that there are a series of risk factors for suffering from the disease and other types of dementia, including Sedentary lifestyle, obesity, consumption of fast food, diabetes, stress, insomnia, depression, alcoholism, smoking, lack of education, environmental pollution, in addition to age, which is the main risk factor.

However, it does not mean that when they reach that stage of life, people will develop Alzheimer’s disease. You can age in a healthy way by maintaining good habits that promote cognitive activity, as well as a healthy lifestyle and mental health care.

Alzheimer’s disease around the world

Worldwide there are 35 million people with this disease, a number that will double every 20 years; That is, it is expected that by 2030 there will be 65.7 million cases and just over 115 million by 2050According to the international organization Alzheimer’s Disease International.

The number of cases may be higher in the near future due to the COVID-19 epidemic, because adults over 65 years of age who have experienced severe forms are more likely to develop dementia of the Alzheimer’s type, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus can affect It causes inflammation of the nervous system, which is associated with neurodegeneration.

Cárdenas Aguayo explains that 70% of cases of dementia are Alzheimer’s type, which is characterized by cognitive decline that reduces a patient’s quality of life, making them dependent on the caregiver.

The specialist determines that in more than 99% of cases are sporadicIt does not have a genetic component and usually appears after 65 years of age with only one gradual involvement The percentage is considered familial or hereditaryIt occurs between the ages of 35 and 40, and is usually more aggressive.

Indicators of cognitive symptoms include changes in memory and language. The first is characterized by the presence of frequent forgetfulness, the loss or placing of objects in inappropriate places, the repetition of questions and stories.

This is because the area of ​​the brain affected is the hippocampus, which is the area responsible for learning and short-term memory, and which is responsible for developing and storing new information.