Americans Spend Again and American Express Profits Soar | The Voice of America

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

Spending on restaurants, stores, and entertainment venues has increased in the United States as vaccines become more common and revenue increases for the financial services company. American Express during the second semester.

The company said on Friday that momentum accelerated as the quarter progressed, particularly spending from younger customers.

“We saw card member spending accelerating from the previous quarter and exceeding pre-pandemic levels in June, with most of this spending growth coming from Millennial and Generation Z customers and small business customers,” Stephen Squire, President and CEO Stephen Squire said in a report.

Net interest expense income rose to $10.24 billion from $7.68 billion last year, surpassing the $9.47 billion Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Actions American Express The company’s stock rose 3.4% at the opening bell on Wall Street.

Connect with Voice of America! Subscribe to our channel Youtube and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: FacebookAnd Twitter e Instagram.

More Stories

What does Mexico need to win more medals? – Finance

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Spain opposes declaration of Great Barrier Reef ‘in danger’

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mormon women speak frankly about sacred underwear

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Hundreds of Ugandans injected with fake Covid-19 vaccines

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Announcing the Top 50 African Business Champions Award 2021

2 days ago Mia Thompson

‘We need the US private sector to be involved’

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Americans Spend Again and American Express Profits Soar | The Voice of America

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Bolivian film “Los de Abajo” won the Malaga Festival award بجائزة

32 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The United States is punishing the Cuban government. Mexico sends aid

35 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Small impacts shake the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Starfall “Tears of San Lorenzo”; Here is all about them

4 hours ago Leo Adkins