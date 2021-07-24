Hundreds of Ugandans save water instead of COVID-19 vaccines

About 800 people received one or more dummy shots Vaccines On Wednesday, July 21, authorities announced a scam by “unscrupulous” doctors and nurses against the coronavirus in Uganda.

Fake vaccines, sometimes mixed with water, were administered between May and June, amid a wave of COVID-19 infections in the country with an average of 1,700 new cases per day.

the scammers He said they were targeting people willing to pay for their vaccines when there was a shortage of doses in Uganda. Warren NamaraHealth Services Supervisor at the Presidency of the African Nation.

“The unscrupulous, with the intent of making money, deceived the public with false coronavirus vaccines” Namara told AFP. He explained that “two health workers were arrested and a fugitive doctor.”

The official said that analyzes showed that the bottles did not contain any dangerous products and that “some of them only contained water.”

The scammers charged the equivalent of $25 and $120 per injection of the alleged vaccine.

since the beginning pandemicUganda has recorded 91,162 cases and 2,425 deaths from virusAccording to the latest statistics of the authorities on Wednesday.