AMLO appoints Bertha Alcalde Logan, Legal Director of COFEPRIS;

President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorannounce it Mayor Bertha Logan, appointed as Director of the Legal Area of ​​the Federal Commission for the Protection of Health Risks (coffeepress).

At a morning news conference, the federal president announced that after serving as the coordinator of federal programs in Chihuahua, Mayor Logan will now do so in a different location.

Notably, Bertha Maria Alcalde Logan is the sister of Minister of Labor Luisa Maria Alcalde Logan, and they are the two daughters of Bertha Logan Uganda, former Secretary General of Morena.

“I take this opportunity to thank Bertha Maria Alcalde Logan, Daughter, who was responsible for coordinating[Federal Programs in Chihuahua]she will help us with coffeepress, will be the legal person responsible for coffeepress, which is the institute responsible for monitoring the quality of medicines and vaccines and providing licenses that have anything to do with health, so Bertha Maria Alcalde Logan is also an extraordinary and a very good young woman, and we thank her very much,” she said.

Juan Carlos LoeraMorena, a former candidate for the Chihuahua government in the June 6 election process, will be reinstated in public office within a week, as coordinator of federal programs for that entity.

“Juan Carlos Loera He will return as the federal government’s coordinator for the entire welfare program. What we have done with it is that it is understood that the campaign has already passed and that he now has to work for the benefit of the Chihuahua people,” he said.