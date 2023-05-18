Xela gets a draw from Guastatoya – Diario de Centro América

Images: courtesy Fedefut

the Guatemala U-20 teamDirected by a Mexican artist Raphael Loredoreaches the World Cup in Argentina, and his chances of skipping the group stage remain on his feet

Top scorer Arquímides Ordóñez.

The player, who was born in the United States and plays for Cincinnati FC in the MLS for the North American country, is the team’s two-color star who will make his second appearance in a. World Cup (Colombia 2011).

The speedy striker impressed with his performances in last year’s face-to-face category, with one of his headed goals being instrumental in defeating Mexico in the decisive duel for qualification for this tournament.

The blue and white are also basing their hopes on other active overseas players such as quarterback Alan Juarez, of the San Jose Earthquakes. Defender Arian Recinos, of the New York Red Bulls, both from MLS.

The captain of Chapin’s team is defender Jonathan Franco, who at the age of 19 is the owner of Club Municipal, one of the two most popular teams in the country.

Loredo’s team will make their World Cup debut on Saturday afternoon against representative New Zealand. Three days later they play against hosts Argentina and close out the group stage on the 26th with Uzbekistan.