Xela gets a draw from Guastatoya – Diario de Centro América

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson
Images: courtesy Fedefut

the Guatemala U-20 teamDirected by a Mexican artist Raphael Loredoreaches the World Cup in Argentina, and his chances of skipping the group stage remain on his feet
Top scorer Arquímides Ordóñez.

The player, who was born in the United States and plays for Cincinnati FC in the MLS for the North American country, is the team’s two-color star who will make his second appearance in a. World Cup (Colombia 2011).

The speedy striker impressed with his performances in last year’s face-to-face category, with one of his headed goals being instrumental in defeating Mexico in the decisive duel for qualification for this tournament.

The blue and white are also basing their hopes on other active overseas players such as quarterback Alan Juarez, of the San Jose Earthquakes. Defender Arian Recinos, of the New York Red Bulls, both from MLS.

The captain of Chapin’s team is defender Jonathan Franco, who at the age of 19 is the owner of Club Municipal, one of the two most popular teams in the country.

Loredo’s team will make their World Cup debut on Saturday afternoon against representative New Zealand. Three days later they play against hosts Argentina and close out the group stage on the 26th with Uzbekistan.

Rafael Loredo and Rigoberto Gomez prepared the national team for the first match.
DCA write

More Stories

When does the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 start? football | sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Km.5 “Best Kept Secret”

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Commitment to fun learning

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play El Clasico in the United States – Hondudiario

6 days ago Sharon Hanson

Spain, in the lead in the Masters 1000 title

6 days ago Sharon Hanson

FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023: These are Ecuador’s opponents in Group B | football | sports

7 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Palma Eruption “Historicers,” SINC Track and Rafael Bachiller, CSIC-BBVA Science Communication Awards | Sciences

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

Xela gets a draw from Guastatoya – Diario de Centro América

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Montana became the first state to ban TikTok in the US

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

These are the new AI tools introduced by Google🎦

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

Money Laundering: Political strife and a lack of dollars turn the need into an urgency

14 hours ago Mia Thompson