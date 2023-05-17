When does the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 start? football | sports

It’s been a month since FIFA announced Argentina as the host country for the U-20 World Cup. Now the World Cup is just around the corner. This Saturday, May 20th, begins the competition that brings together 24 teams pursuing the same dream: to be champions.

The tournament will feature two opening matches. One will be played by the national teams of Guatemala and New Zealand starting at 1:00 pm (Ecuadorian time), and in turn, the United States. Ecuador At the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium.

The host country, for its part, will make its debut on Saturday itself against Uzbekistan at the Unico Madre de Ciudad stadium, in Santiago del Estero. The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm.

Ukraine, the current U-20 World Cup champions, did not qualify for this World Cup edition, so a new tournament winner will be declared. However, there is South Korea, the runner-up, and Ecuador, who completed the podium in 2019.

It was in Poland 2019 where the mini trio made their best World Cup appearance. Led by the strategist at the time, Jorge Celico, together with a large group of players at the level of Gonzalo Plata, Leonardo Campana, Alexandre Alvarado, left the Ecuadorian team in style.

