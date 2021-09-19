AMLO is responsible for the economic crisis: Lorette de Mola

8 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico. – Presenter Carlos Laureate de Mola He noted that Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), the President of Mexico, constantly blames the Covid-19 pandemic for the country’s economic crisis, but the journalist emphasized that it was his fault.

Lorette de Mola On his show broadcast by Latinos, he said that although the epidemic caused an economic crisis, not only in Mexico but in many parts of the world, the country was already facing problems before the economic strike caused by the health crisis.

The journalist said: “Many believe that the economic crisis is not the fault of Lopez Obrador, it is the fault of the epidemic, and that the whole world is like this and this must be clarified, all countries have had crises, but some are more than others.” .

It also acknowledged the two main problems it led to The economic crisis in Mexico, highlighting that although all countries have been affected, the difference lies in the measures implemented by the authorities to address the emergency.

“Mexico has been one of the worst crises in the world, why? First, because before the pandemic, we’ve already seen a massive drop, and second, because the government here has done nothing.”

Carlos Loret stated that Mexico was ranked second to last on the list of countries that were worst in terms of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, only one notch behind the African country Uganda.

“Lopez Obrador’s government has been rated the worst of the penultimate government, but worse than Mexico: Uganda,” said Lorette de Mola.

Read more: AMLO honors 1985 and 2017 earthquake victims at CDMX with a flag at half mast

Finally, the presenter noted that the crisis in Mexico could be avoided, as many businesses should not have closed resulting in job losses, one of the worst in the country’s history.

More Stories

What does Krugman think of what could happen to the US economy? Interest rate, GDP growth and inflation risk in the post-pandemic period

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

The United States will punish illegal payments in cryptocurrency

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Empowerment of Ramirez de la O – La Prensa

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The trade deficit in July was higher than in the pre-pandemic period | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The Minister of Economy meets investors and businessmen in Mexico and the United States | News

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The US bailout already has $700 billion

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How science can recreate a species of mammoth that became extinct 4,000 years ago

2 mins ago Mia Thompson

Newcastle Leeds transmission

3 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Google is dead | The trick to turn your smartphone into a webcam | data

4 mins ago Leo Adkins

AMLO and Cuba, needless applause

5 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

34% of world leaders were educated in the United States or Great Britain

6 mins ago Leland Griffith