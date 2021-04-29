AMLO reveals that the MP has requested protection for alleged threats from Silvano Aureoles

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador It was revealed that yesterday a Federal Representative Request protection from the federal government by impeaching the governor of Michoacan Silvano OriolesHe invited him to ask him to vote against lawlessness Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca, Governor of Tamaulipas, and if he does not do so, he will “abide by the consequences”.

In a press conference, the head of the Federal Executive did not mention the name of the federal representative – who is a member of Department of Education in the House of Representatives Reviews the case of the governor of Tamaulipas – confirming that he did not remember his name.

Yesterday a request for protection was received from a federal lawmaker because she was verbally threatened, let us not exaggerate, before Governor MichoacanThe president said.

“A legislator in the committee in which the ruler of Tamaulipas is being tried, and he called her according to the copy of this legislator, spoke with the governor to tell her to vote against the Cabeza de Vaca or vote for her, that if the consequences were not born. Then the legislator asked for protection.”

“Who is the legislator?”

He replied, “I do not remember that I am not going into details, and nothing else is the report, and everyone takes responsibility.”

