An AI-based emotional robot to help improve emotional well-being

An AI-based emotional robot was developed in Spain to try to help users fight loneliness, express their feelings or emotions, and improve their communication skills.

Baptized as Aiko and developed by Aisoy Robotics at the University of Miguel Hernandez (UMH) Science Park in Elche, in the Spanish region of Valencia, the robot contains engines for expressing the body, microphones, camera, and touch sensors with search for interaction. As natural as possible, and with it, try to improve the user’s emotional well-being.

Aisoy Robotics CEO said in a statement today, José Manuel del Rio.

As for children, sometimes they do not have enough confidence to talk about problems with parents or friends for fear of what they will say or think, but thanks to Aiko, he indicated that it can “help develop self-confidence, which is an essential component for correct emotional growth and health Good mentality. “

“We are looking for a partner who listens without making valuable judgments,” he added. “A good balance in our mood and emotional intelligence makes us feel better and happier and increases our ability to overcome any difficulties that the epidemic has made us remember.”