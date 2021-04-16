Luxury and flexibility add happiness

Recently, I came across a very curious article Translate daily tasks into the time it takes us to perform them keeping in mind the age reference. We spent 531 days dressing, 140 shopping, and six years cooking. We’ve spent 23 years sleeping, nothing. On average, nine are working. Nine years of our life with its days and nights, or whatever is the same, 3,285 full days, so 78,840 hours.

Seeing numbers is impressive and can make you rethink vital habits or purposes. In my case, as well as questioning myself for cutting out an hour of sleep so that I don’t feel like I’m going to spend about a third of my life sleeping (well, very necessary, on the other hand), Reading helped reinforce the importance of the one and most valuable thing: being happy. when? Always where anywhere.

As responsible for the employee’s experience, I cannot deny the evidence: 78,840 is a lot, fury. And then, The physical and mental well-being of people in their work environment is as important as the private sphere. Unfortunately, the past year has expanded a lot with a lot of havoc, but also, countless human offerings and an absolute change in our prioritization. Added health and time for family and friends.

How do we plan our lives and integrate the time we devote to work so that there is a real and healthy balance It is a fundamental issue in the new reality.

People management leaders (and with them attitudes, needs, dreams, goals, and interests) must promote and ensure that those 78,840 hours dedicated to work are in exchange for a complete value proposition that takes into account all necessary elements. Balance between physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Our employees drive the wheel of our organizations, and in return for their time, dedication, knowledge, attitudes and skills; They deserve a full bonus plan that not only consists of salary factors but of something intangible, but just as important, like Learning, development, flexibility and compromise that make up for everything we receive from you every day. This, in addition to that, will make us better, more attractive, and able to attract and retain talent looking for other forms of cooperation and competitive advantages. In return, we will achieve greater commitment and priceless pride in belonging which will enhance cooperation in an environment, in addition to this, it is necessary to feel appreciated and appreciated.

A very good way to be recognized and valued is to promote a system in which you have the opportunity to shape time in a way that best suits your needs. Since the alarm went off, We are fully immersed in a routine that not many feel familiar with, but which, on the other hand, is essential in a world full of timelines and commitments. You want to have a quiet breakfast to start your day full of energy, or you need a shower to stretch, or you must take the kids to school or avoid rush hour to avoid traffic jams or congestion on public transport.

For me, it is fair that we are free to choose the way we want our day to be and have the confidence to plan our work, no matter when or where. I am one of those convinced that nobody Must have In well-being and health in the workplace lies in the enjoyment of more flexibility and freedom So that people have the option to access a series of measures that make their work more effective. in this meaning,

Debate often gets lost in the same directions: what measures are best, and how to implement them to ensure the smooth running of the business. But, excuse me, I think we’re missing a key point if we don’t want to start the house with the roof: It’s not just about flexible working but about cultural change at the company / business level.

And I go further in resilience, this time, from the perspective of the company itself. I am convinced that the aspects that will prevail when selecting or managing talent will be people’s skills, experience and resilience. The epidemic has thrown it on the table, but an upward trend is here to stay. Workloads can vary between fields, increasing in some and decreasing in others, and companies must foster a flexible culture based on skills and change the mindset by emphasizing the diversity of people and teams without linking to a specific role or position.

In short, let’s try to be happy and do everything we can so that those around us are happy too. Being a happy person and employee brings happiness to everyone and of course also to the company which makes it noticeable. Bad feelings are very contagious, but good feelings are more than that, plus they help to have a better quality of life. A life spent dressing, eating, cooking, queuing and waiting for service (500 days, as stated in the article) but above all, doing everything possible to achieve physical, mental and emotional balance.

*** Marig Shulma He is the Deputy Managing Director and Chief of Staff Experience (CHRO) at Nationale-Nederlanden. Member of the Spanish Association of Human Resource Managers