Singing Stars Rain: How and When Do You See It? – Life sciences

Between April 16 and 25, it happened Meteor shower lyid, Which will peak on the 22nd of the month. This is the first spring meteor shower in the northern hemisphere.

Spoils are a type of meteorite named after the constellations in which they were born. In this case, the Lyra constellation.

When these asteroid or meteorite fragments enter the atmosphere, they are disintegrated by heat, creating this visual spectacle.

See also: Reconstructing ocean temperatures for the last 700,000 years

With this meteor You can see up to 18 cars per hour, The maximum observable rate, as reported by the first National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics in Mexico, which also ensures that although the event will occur from the early hours of the 22nd, it will be at night, when it is more than you will appreciate.

To see Lyrids, it is recommended to go to a secluded place in town. This could be from the beach, field, lake, or mountain. Always away from any nearby building, as lights interfere with the scene in the sky.

This way, you can see the sky as dark as possible in order to observe the so-called shooting stars. Remember to look east, which is where the Lyra constellation is.

On April 21 and 22, the rain will be of moderate intensity, but after midnight there is a greater possibility of observing the phenomenon, because at that time there will be no moon.

Science writing

More related news

– (Was Gagarin the first human in space?)

– (Colombians who will be watching through the Space Telescope of the future)