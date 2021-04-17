The School of Alternative Medicine has suggested an offer to the students of Cobach »Diario Chiapas Hoy

The educational option can be viewed on the “Cobach University Link” mini-site.

Tuxtla Gutiérrez. – the student community in the Colegio de Bachilleres de Chiapas (Kobach), On the academic proposal from the College of Alternative Medicine (EMA), with degree options that ensure the educational and professional growth of students of this educational subsystem that is about to graduate.

A microsite, “Cobach University Link”, created to bring college students closer to the options of public and private universities that offer multiple jobs for their professional future.

The General Coordinator of EMA, Betsy Jazmín Estrada Cuevas, thanked Cobach for the space provided in order to expand the educational offer, through a scholarship program, and scientific workshops, for a better career development for the Coba people.

“Our jobs, even as part of the special education system, have a mission to train health professionals who are able to respond to the challenges that society demands through strong training and theoretical and practical knowledge,” he said.

Likewise, he said that the College of Alternative Medicine is a committed educational institution, with 24 years of experience since its inception and that distinguishes it as one of the best, with an attachment to the truth, with a critical and transformative attitude, with a social responsibility and worldview inspired by human values.

He emphasized that EMA is an institution that promotes the growth and development of students’ intellectual capabilities, governed by high-performance technological, scientific and academic developments that affect the realization of projects in today’s world.