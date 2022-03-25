An unprecedented cancer epidemic floods the streets of Cuba | Video

53 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A wave of migratory crabs around the Bay of Pigs in Cuba Appeared in an unprecedented plagueAccording to the residents of the place, two years after the pandemic that caused the confinement of the residents, I allowed crustaceans Cross roads that are normally cut and breed in peace.

After the spring rains begin on the island, millions of red, yellow, and black crabs pass each day at dawn and late at night on a march from the roadside forest to the bay on the coast. Southern Cuba Spawn in the sea.

Thousands of cancers They are victims of car tires that cross the road. But in the past two years they have moved practically unimpeded by cars.

The photo was taken in Australia in 2021

“There are now more cancers than in many years,” said Angel Iraola, 46. Who sees a parking lot on a road full of crabs.

Scientists have not yet confirmed the initial reports of recovery from the pandemic, although Reinaldo Santana Aguilar, an expert at the Cuban Ministry of Environment, said so This year’s crabs attack speaks for itself.

“This year we noticed that the migrations had a high density of crabs. Cancer clusters are likely to have recovered He noted that this is why there is such a strong migration now.

You may be interested: Red crab tide causes road closures in Australia Video

Tourists in Cuba who encountered a cold front that brought the first spring rains to the region They can see the cancer epidemic in the area.

Giordanis Duran, 43 years old I was surprised by the huge influx of crabs this yearBut it came ready. Using a household mop, he removed the crabs from the road by walking in front of the car.

We use a mop to scare off crabsSo they don’t kill them,” Doran said, noting that he was also avoiding punctures in the car’s tires. (rts)

More Stories

The luxury watch, priced at nearly 600,000 pesos with Alejandro Spitzer, was launched with Iker Casillas.

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States asks Ortega to “listen” to its ambassador to the Organization of American States

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Elena Kavarina: Who was the lawyer who honors Google with a doodle

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19; you have ‘mild’ symptoms

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Alexei Navalny. Schherazade, the mysterious $700 million yacht believed to be owned by Vladimir Putin

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Texas Severe Weather Alert raised to Level 4 out of 5

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Azteca Stadium is the hope for the economy of hundreds of families

44 mins ago Mia Thompson

The movie, which is one of the most watched movies on Netflix, stars Selena Gomez and lasts two hours

45 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Strengthens the Department of Scientific Communication UMSNH

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

Peru Bermúdez retires from the sports narrative: “Qatar 2022 is the last”

48 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How can you prevent your cell phone from recording what you say?

49 mins ago Leo Adkins