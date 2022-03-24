The luxury watch, priced at nearly 600,000 pesos with Alejandro Spitzer, was launched with Iker Casillas.

The actor is a luxury brand ambassador (Photo: IGalejandrospeitzer)

Alejandro Spitzer started his acting career at a very young age Televisawhen making serials like ray of light or Amy the girl with the blue backpack. However, over the years his career has risen to a level where he has taken an international leap and is currently rubbing his shoulders Great world famous people.

On this occasion, the Mexican went to Rome, Italy, as the brand ambassador Bvlgari And during the celebration The group’s tenth anniversary eight Famous celebrity met like ex-football player Iker Casillasactor Emily in Paris, Lucien Lavisconteamong other things.

was through Instagram Where Spitzer surprised his followers, not only by posing for a Spanish goalkeeper, but his luxurious appearance left more than one netizen with his mouth open.

The Mexican poses with Iker Casillas (Photo: Instagram @alejandrospeitzer)

In the series of photos shared by the protagonist dark desire It can be seen with dark blue suit Presidentwhite shirt, shoes Manolo Blahnik And regular pants.

Despite the elegance of the group the hour Bvlgari of the model Octo Finissimo Skeleton He was the one who absolutely stole the attention, because his architecturally elegant details made Alejandro stand out.

It should be noted that this part It costs about 569 thousand 607 pesosis a limited edition, so There are only 180 in stock It is made of black ceramic material. In addition, it has a diameter of 40 mm and the shape of the case is octagonal. One of the notable aspects of this watch is that it allows a view of the inner workings, is water resistant to 30 meters and has openwork counters with a red outline.

The watch is a limited edition (Photo: Instagram: Bulgari)

But it didn’t end there Clothes by Spitzer, as she said with other extensions. In the shared post, you can see the actor with the extension gang also from Bvlgari of the model b. zero 1, Which cost 41 thousand and 100 pesos.

This gem has two 18k rose gold bands with matte black ceramic and the design is inspired by the Roman Colosseum. It has been cataloged as a unisex piece that seeks to transcend conventions and genres.

Before the photos, users did not take long to respond and sent all kinds of messages of support to the Mexican.

The ring can be obtained from the online store (Photo: Instagram: Bulgari)

“What a barbarism “,”We can now die in peace”,”What a beauty”“I love you,” were some of the signals he received.

It must be remembered that in 2021, Alexander Spitzer Join the list The most beautiful celebrities in the world. The actor was equal to stars like Harry Styles Henry Cavill And the Timothée Chalamet. This year, Spitzer was the only Mexican actor in 100 most handsome faces.

The top is organized by the magazine TC Candler. Positions are awarded based on an audience vote, as well as a recapitulation of data from other media. The model is also placed in Center number 79surpassing characters like Cristiano RonaldoAnd the Zac EfronMario Casas and musician Pablo Alboran.

The list was revealed via the magazine’s YouTube channel. In addition to mentioning their number in the famous top, it was also highlighted whether they were considered in previous editions, Spitzer appeared for two consecutive years.

Read on