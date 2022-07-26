An unprecedented heat wave burns America

At least two forest fires near Yosemite National Park Where are the sequoias, the tallest trees in the world – yesterday highlighted the dual environmental crisis they are facing United State.

Drought coupling of historical proportions and An unprecedented heat wave punishes the United States and parts of Mexico. Scientists attribute both problems, in part, to global warming caused by human intervention.

in the Bronx. People in New York used a firefighter’s shot to calm down (Image: Associated Press)

called fire of ricecovering an area of ​​55 square kilometers, was forced to evacuate six thousand people and fought by two thousand firefighters, with little hope of controlling it, because drought leads to flames.

Another fire, also near the park, but closer to the sequoia trees, was only 10% contained, according to authorities. California.

But fires are manifestations of bigger problems. About 49 million people were on alert for overheating: in the Northeast New York, Boston and Philadelphia; in the south, Texas; And in the northwest, California, Oregon, and Washington.

Over the weekend, a “cruel” heat wave broke previous precedents, especially in the Northeast European Union. At least 85 million and up to 200 million residents suffered, mainly in the center and southwest of the country Temperatures above 35°C.

In the past week, at least three people have died in the heat, and cities and municipalities have had to take emergency measures to help residents, including opening public buildings as shelter against high temperatures of 5 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, which are above normal.

Much of the American West and Southwest, and by definition the border regions of the North and Northwest MexicoIt is facing a drought of historic proportions that actually began in the year 2000.

said a report from Nature Climate Change Magazine.

The authors—Park Williams, Benjin Cook, and Jason Smerdon of the University of California and Columbia (New York)—attribute 19% of severe droughts in 2021 and 42% of prolonged droughts since the beginning of the twenty-first century to climate change. because of the man

According to a report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAM), “the drought is mainly caused by the La Niña phenomenon, a climatic phenomenon that has extended unusually for 3 consecutive years since 2020 and will continue until the end of 2022.” for water shortage.

Affected states include many Hispanic residents, especially Mexican Americans, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

Sentences