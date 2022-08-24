Announces the construction of the largest film studio in Latin America

This Tuesday, the company Netflix s blue house Announced the creation of the largest film studio in Latin America, in the municipality of Ecatepecin the State of Mexico (Edomex).

As the above has been confirmed by the local government, the project will be within the neighborhood Cerro Gordo Gardensone of the most densely populated areas in the entire demarcation and adjacent to the industrial area.

In fact, Fernando Felches Contrerasthe mayor of Ecatepec, stated that representatives of both production councils decided to settle in the Jardines de Cerro Gordo neighborhood and build their own recording studios.

For this reason, the mayor also indicated that it is a sign of confidence that Investors About the region in terms of security and infrastructure.

During the award ceremony for the first participants International Film and Music FestivalThe mayor, erected in this municipality, announced that it is an initial investment of approximately 90 million pesos, so these studies will be a stronghold for the municipality through which it will seek to create a new era of culture and education.

“We have been a very deserted municipality that serves only political interests, and that is why we realize that many things can be achieved, because the people of the State of Mexico have in mind the municipality of Ecatepec,” confirmed Felches Contreras.

Although there is no specific date for the completion of the studies that will be built by Netflix and Casa Azul, the work is currently recording the progress of the construction of the first two warehouses within the complex, which have an area of ​​about 800 square meters, as well as an office building close to the distribution servant of the nation.

Netflix is ​​an American production company and subscription streaming service based in California, United States, in this way it bets on national cinema and produces new projects with the aim of attracting more subscribers on its platform from Mexican audiences.