Apple will invest 430,000 million in research plants in the United States

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The tech giant an Apple On Monday, she announced that she would do just that New investments in the United States (USA) Worth more than $ 430,000 million, this will create 20,000 new jobs across the country in the next five years.

The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, who revealed that he will allocate 1,000 million to create a campus in North Carolina, has indicated that new positions will be filled both in 5G technology and in the development of silicon (new processors and chips) or artificial intelligence. “We are creating jobs in cutting-edge fields, from 5G to silicon engineering and artificial intelligence, and we’re investing in the next generation of innovative new companies and across all of our businesses, and we’re building toward a greener and more equitable future,” Cook said. A statement from the “Designed in California” company that always signs their products.

As for the University of North Carolina campus, the tech giant indicated that the investment will also include an engineering center in the Research Triangle area and create 3,000 jobs in “machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other cutting-edge fields.” The company also said it will open a $ 100 million fund to support school and community initiatives in the Raleigh-Durham area of ​​that state and contribute more than 110 million to infrastructure in 80 of North Carolina’s most needy counties.

Back to the USA

“In this time of recovery and rebuilding, we at Apple are redoubling our commitment to innovation and manufacturing in the United States through generational investments that reach communities in all 50 states,” Cook added.

Apple entered the fourth quarter of 2020 – the first three months of its 2021 fiscal year – $ 111,439 million, the highest sales number the company had ever recorded, and had a profit of 28,755 million, up 29% over the same period of one year. for a year.

The announcement coincides with pressure from the US government, already under Trump, for technology companies to reinvest in the United States and Joe Biden’s intention to tax American corporate profits in other countries. Apple is one of the largest taxpayers in the United States, according to Bloomberg.

