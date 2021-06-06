At the box office, “Conjuring 3” moved to “A Quiet Place 2”

Audiences in US theaters are back to normal, with moderate gains and a marked decline for a horror film in its second week of release.

After your first weekend successfully, “A Quiet Place, Part Two” It dropped 59% at the North American box office, leaving room for the third film in the “Conjuring” franchise to take the top spot. Warner Brothers’ “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” has grossed nearly $24 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, making it the best R-rated premiere in the pandemic. For its part, Paramount Studios’ “A Quiet Place” sequel generated $19.5 million in ticket sales, which now adds up to $88.6 million raised nationwide.

“Normally you don’t see two horror films at the top of the list. It was a good weekend for both films,” Paul Dergarabedian, a media analyst at comscore, said. “Cinemas are on the mend and Memorial Day has not been a passing success… Summer is on its way again.”

En “The Conjuring 3” Return to the title roles of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. This is the first “Conjuring” movie not directed by James Wan (this time directed by Michael Graves). With an additional $26.8 million internationally, the film has already grossed over $57.1 million.

In a pre-pandemic world, The Conjuring 3’s debut may have been a bit disappointing: Previous films in the series have grossed nearly $40 million in their first shows. But Goldstein noted that the third movies in horror franchises often don’t do well at the box office. Another point to keep in mind in the case of “The Conjuring 3”: the tape is streamed free of charge via live broadcast to HBO Max subscribers.

“Cruella” The Walt Disney Company, which was released in theaters over the weekend, grossed $11.2 million in 3,922 theaters, ranking third. The movie, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, was also available to rent on Disney+ for $29.99. Globally, “Cruella” has made $87.1 million to date.

Here are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. Final numbers will be published on Monday.

1. “Sorcery: Satan made me do it” – 24 millones de dólares.

2. “A Quiet Place Part II” – 19.5 million.

3- “Cruella” – 11.2 million.

4. “Untamed Soul” – 6.2 million.

5. “Rhea and the last dragon” – 1.3 million.

6. “Human Fury” – 1.3 million.

7. “Spiral” – 890,000.

8. “Godzilla vs. Kong” – 463.000.

9. “Devil Slayer: Mugen Train” – 450,000.

10. “Dream Horse” – 230.053.