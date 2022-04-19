Barty will be playing a golf tournament in the United States

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

Ashleigh Barty, who retired from tennis a month ago and was world number one, will be part of an all-star golf team, along with Spanish coach Pep Guardiola and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez. British football player Harry KaneAnd The tournament will be held in June in the United States.

The 25-year-old, who did not provide any clues about her next move when announcing her retirement, will be partnering with other international stars in this nine-hole show game, according to a statement from this new competition.

The tournament, which will take place June 30-July 1 at Liberty National Golf Club, will be hosted by the US team led by Fred Coples and featuring stars such as former swimmer Michael Phelps and former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Barty, partner of Australian golfer Gary Kesick, has become the club’s golf champion in the small Australian town of Brookwater days after it was announced.

In addition to golf, the latest Australian Open tennis winner will be releasing six children’s books themed “Little Ash” inspired by her own experiences as a tennis star and her family.

The three-time Grand Slam winner announced her retirement on March 23, a decision she does not regret.

