BlockShow returns as a DAO for community engagement and democratization of events

After more than a year, the Cointelegraph-based BlockShow Conference returns, this time with a chance for participants to meet as members of an independent decentralized organization.

The BlockShow DAO Conference aims to enable attendees to have a share in the show and co-organize events, whether you’re a senior sponsor or a first-timer.. The organizers made the decision to switch the event to the DAO amidst many conferences still struggling to manage the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that with just one DAO we can create the truly largest community-owned Web3 festival, consisting of many independent DAOs for community-owned and self-organized events,” said BlockShow CEO Adi Crazy. “Our goal at BlockShow DAO is to use our network and branding to get more people into Web3 and help people feel the benefits of the ownership economy.”

To facilitate this change of organization, BlockShow has partnered with Oaziz DAO, allowing the event to issue its own tokens, sell tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens minted on the blockchain, and hold NFT sponsorship auctions.. Chris added:

“While people live in tribes and naturally band together, we see events as DAOs as an entry point to Web3. You buy a ticket to an event and you are already part of the DAO and owner of the NFT, no need to do your homework.”

DAO plans to release 100 NFTs designed by artist Yiying Lu on April 6 through MakersPlace.. Interested Cryptocurrency users can be a part of DAO join Join the Discord group to discuss the location and date of the first BlockShow event, and you can hear from the organizers on Twitter Spaces on April 5th.

The previous BlockShow in December 2020 was a mixture of online and offline events, serving as a “knowledge partner” for the Singapore FinTech Festival organized by the country’s financial regulator. Among the speakers are the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik ButerinSenegalese-American singer Akon, who discussed building a cipher town in Uganda, and founders Jiminy Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

