Borrell appoints 21 new senior positions, including three Spaniards

This content was published on Jul 02, 2021 – 01:34 PM

Brussels, 2 July (EFE). – The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, appointed twenty-one new posts in the European External Action Service (SEAE) on Friday, including three Spaniards.

Borrell Bellin Martinez Carbonell has appointed as the new Director General for Human Rights, Global and Multilateral Affairs, leaving her current position as Director of Human Resources at SEAE.

In addition, Amador Sánchez Rico has been appointed Head of the European Union Delegation to Argentina and will leave his duties as Head of Strategic Communication and Public Diplomacy at EEAS.

Spain’s current ambassador to Kenya, Somalia and Uganda, Javier García de Viedma, is the new head of the EU delegation in Paraguay, replacing Italian Paolo Berizzi, who happens to be the head of the Uruguayan delegation.

Also in Latin America, Borrell appointed France’s Gilles Bertrand as Head of the EU Delegation in Colombia, who will leave the EEAS representation in Syria, where he held the position of Chargé d’Affairs.

The new head of the European delegation in the Dominican Republic is Germany’s Katia Avoldt, who is currently the head of the EEAS department for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Among the 19 new appointments to EU representations, Borrell also appointed the current Bulgarian ambassador to the EU, Dimitr Tzanchev, as the new EU delegate to Israel.

In total, today Borrell has appointed seven women and fourteen men to new positions in the Department of Foreign Affairs. EFE

