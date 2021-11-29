Brazil: The Brazilian Valley earns more than 3000 million euros in the third quarter

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

MADRID, October 29 (European press) –

Brazil’s Vale, one of the world’s largest iron producers, posted a net profit attributable to R$ 20,203 million (€ 3,070 million) in the third quarter of the year, up 29.4% from the same quarter last year, when the company reported a profit of R$3,070 million. 15.615 million riyals (2.373 million euros) as recorded in the company’s quarterly accounts report.

“In this third quarter, our iron ore production was close to 90 million tons, with significant progress in the operating return of the Vargem Grande complex. We continue to work to improve operational confidence, particularly in the mineral trade. It is essential,” emphasized company president Eduardo Bartolomeo.

The group’s sales volume rose to 66.261 million riyals (10,071 million euros), an increase of 14.4%. With prices linked to sales of OMR30.533 million (€4,641 million), an increase of 17.9%.

In terms of operating, adjusted operating profit (Ebitda) totaled 36.231 million riyals (5,508 million euros), an increase of 10.4%; While the net operating result (Ebit) amounted to 32,574 million riyals (4,952 million euros), an increase of 13.7%.

More Stories

France. – France’s GDP grew by 3% in the third quarter and regained its pre-pandemic level

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Taiwan. – Microchip maker TSMC increased its profit by 13.8% in the third quarter

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Indonesia. Indonesia calls for creation of a Southeast Asia travel corridor to revitalize post-outbreak economy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Carso, Carlos Slim’s Mexican conglomerate, earns 307.2 million through September, up 50.2%

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Bangladesh on its 50th Anniversary, Dhaka Helps a Ugandan Startup

2 days ago Mia Thompson

France: – The Orange Group achieved global sales of 10,508 million in the third quarter, down 0.7 percent

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

WHO: The risk posed by Omicron is ‘extremely high’

38 mins ago Mia Thompson

Edmundo Olfus, DT of Los Cóndores 7: “Our goal is to be among the top eight players in the world”

40 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Pokémon Unite gifts to mark its Google Play Award in Japan – Nintenderos

41 mins ago Leo Adkins

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

US prosecutors are trying to stop the media circus that Steve Bannon set up about the operation against him

45 mins ago Leland Griffith