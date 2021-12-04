Bringing science closer to the movie

The seventh art is one of the most enjoyable and effective ways of imparting knowledge to children: Covestro

Daniela Montes de Oca

News

The Churumbela Film Festival has been implemented in a hybrid way, giving the opportunity to continue enjoying cinematic works through social networks, and from this point of view, the Director of Communications at Covestro, who is participating in this festival, invites you to take a look at the audio-visual projects they have prepared to bring science closer to children, If they want to be scientists, they can make it happen.

Evan Seid, Director of Communications at Covestro México, said that for the second year in a row, they are working alongside the Churumbela Film Festival, with the aim of bringing science closer to all children and thus exploiting their potential in this field, in addition to making them more aware of the various phenomena affecting the planet Earth Day after day.

Namely, Covestro is one of the world’s largest, manufacturers of polymers and plastics that are used in furniture, construction, the automotive sector and much more. In this sense, the said company invited the children to the factories so that they could play the role of scientists and thus awaken their interest in the subject, and Ivan Syed spoke that they put the children into making slime, which is very attractive to them. Totally related to science.

Since 2020 they have started participating with Churumbela Film Festival and have done various audio-visual projects under the premise of “The Heat wave”, with a great response that prompted them to want to participate again in 2021 now with the theme of “The Plastic Wave”, with the aim of educating children on these issues, about Recycling, Environmental Care, and the Circular Economy.

“We show the science part in a fun way,” said Evan Seid, expressing that the seventh art is one of the most effective ways for children to learn.

“We, as Covestro, care a lot about awakening this interest in children and science and especially low-income children who we know are very difficult for technology to reach,” he added, as the festival brings cinematic works to marginalized areas. , so that poor children have the opportunity to see and learn new things.

The audiovisual projects of Covestro and all the festival participants can be found on the social networks and the Churumbela Film Festival website.

In addition, the company’s correspondent said that for sure in the upcoming editions the festival will personally arrive in Queretaro, as they are looking to expand.