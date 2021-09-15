California ratifies Democratic Governor – El Financiero

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday became the second governor in US history to defeat a repeal that was aimed at removing him early from office, a contest the Democrat drafted as part of the national battle for his party’s values ​​in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the continuing threats of “Trumpism.” “.

For some political analysts, this victory represents a respite for President Joe Biden, whose popularity has been dented by the US “defeat” in Afghanistan.

During this Tuesday, voters went to the polls to cast their ballots by answering two questions: Should the Democratic Party be impeached in its first term, and if so, who should replace it?

Newsom’s removal requires a simple majority of positive votes on the first question, and if that happens, the candidate with the most votes on the second question wins.

The victory cements Newsom as a leading figure in national democratic politics and preserves his prospects for a future candidacy for the United States government.

It also ensures that the country’s most populous state remains under democratic control as a laboratory for progressive policies on immigration, climate change, representation and inequality.

“I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ as a country: we said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, and we said yes to ending this pandemic,” Newsom said at a press conference.

According to the Associated Press, the Republican would almost certainly have replaced Newsom if the impeachment had succeeded, giving rise to a polar opposite political view of the world, even though they had to deal with a country dominated by Democrats.

Newsom’s main critic and potential successor has been broadcaster and columnist Larry Elder, a “Trumpist” Republican who has sought to repeal the mandate of masks, as happened in Texas and Florida.

Additionally, analysts said, California Democrats were concerned when they heard Elder’s comments about abortion bans, women’s rights, and minimum wages, as well as his skepticism about the pandemic and climate change.

Trump condemns election fraud … as well as in 2020

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced election fraud to summon California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, even before the polls closed.

However, Trump, without evidence, denounced that this election, like last November’s election he lost to incumbent President Joe Biden, is fraudulent.

“In any case, nothing matters because the California election is completely rigged,” the former president said in a statement.

With information from CNN, EFE and AP.