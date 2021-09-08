Can dogs understand human words? Science Answers It – El Sol de México

29 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Have you ever thought that your dog understood what you were saying? A group of scientists discovered that lomitos distinguish both intonation and words that we use when talking to them.

According to the study published in the journal ScienceThe dog’s brain processes intonation and the words we manipulate in a similar way to the way humans do.

Attila Andiks, lead researcher, and colleagues note that domestication may have led to the development of brain structures responsible for processing auditory and linguistic information.

Recent research, in which Andics was also involved, indicates that dogs not only separate words and tones, but follow the same steps as the human brain when processing them. That is, they use the oldest part of their brain for inflections, while the cerebral cortex deals with the language itself.

In this regard, Andycks pointed out the importance of this because they are animals that lack language. However, they can understand our words perfectly.

On the other hand, Terence Deacon, a neurologist at the University of Berkeley, commented on National Geographic It is possible that human language evolved by following these same patterns through the nervous system until we developed our language abilities.

Meanwhile, Andyx added that after spending about 10,000 years with humans, dogs use these abilities specifically to understand our emotions.

“This helps explain why they are such good companions for us,” the researcher concluded.

More Stories

The US judge has extended the deadline for the prosecution to respond to the appeal of Alex Saab, the front man for Nicolas Maduro

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Anniversary 9-11. Survivor Stories: Josef Dittmar

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States negotiated with the Taliban the departure of four North American citizens from Afghanistan

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

A 72-year-old bodybuilder who looks 30 years old; reveal his secret

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

A new type of Tourette-like disorder is spreading across the Internet

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Elizabeth Louisa is once again a victim of a millionaire robbery

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Impressive giant. Who is Mamadi Demboya, author of The Coup in Guinea?

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

Netflix insists on interactive movies: Escape the Undertaker coming soon | entertainment

25 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Qatir, to the 5000m final

27 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Can dogs understand human words? Science Answers It – El Sol de México

29 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Why are lights seen during earthquakes? This says science

4 hours ago Mia Thompson